Judd Apatow: ‘Trump will Take Your Money and Let You Die’

Hollywood film director Judd Apatow, known for The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Talladega Nights, declared that President Donald Trump “will take your money and let you die,” and wouldn’t care if you kill yourself.

“Trump will take your money and let you die,” Apatow wrote in wild Twitter rant on Monday. “He’s a casino owner who wants you to lose and doesn’t lose a second of sleep when you kill yourself because you have nothing.”

Trump will take your money and let you die. He’s a casino owner who wants you to lose and doesn’t lose a second of sleep when you kill yourself because you have nothing. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2020

The Anchorman producer’s screed arrives in the wake of the New York Times claiming it obtained copies of President Trump’s tax returns, as the news outlet, as Breitbart News’ John Nolte writes banks on public ignorance to turn its nothingburger into a scandal.

Last week, Judd Apatow called the president “a mass murdered,” and proclaimed that he should be “impeached for murder.”

“Donald is a mass murderer,” Apatow said. “Any comment which doesn’t make that clear is lying about what he is doing. He has chosen to misinform people to help him politically which is killing tens of thousands more people. He is a mass murderer by choice. He should be impeached for murder.”

Donald is a mass murderer. Any comment which doesn’t make that clear is lying about what he is doing. He has chosen to misinform people to help him politically which is killing tens of thousands more people. He is a mass murderer by choice. He should be impeached for murder. https://t.co/FFkPxwIez0 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 22, 2020

Apatow has also accused White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway for causing mass death, claiming that Americans died of the coronavirus because Conway “lied.”

Earlier this year, Apatow claimed that the president has “normalized being insane.”

“He normalized being insane but we will vote Trump and all Republicans out in November,” Apatow said. “They care more about their power than helping people. None stand up and say the President is inept and that is a dereliction of duty. As a party they are responsible for thousands of deaths.”

