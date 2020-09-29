Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Suits Up for Debate Night in Dolce and Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump suited up for her husband’s first presidential debate this election cycle, choosing a sharp ensemble that evokes a return to classics.

While departing the White House for Cleveland, Ohio, Melania Trump chose a black and white pinstripe suit from Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection. The suit, which retails for $2,345, features sharp jutting shoulders and dramatic peaked lapels.

Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a white button-down shirt and a pair of faded navy sunglasses similar to those by Fendi. While leaving the White House, Mrs. Trump wore navy Manolo Blahniks but eventually changed into a pair of navy Christian Louboutins upon her arrival in Cleveland.

The suit, from Dolce and Gabbana’s classical-inspired collection, is a return to Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe from her first year as First Lady where she readily opted for designs by the Italian duo (who can forget the couture-like blossom coat in Sicily, Italy in May 2017?!)

