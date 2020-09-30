Michael Keaton to Joe Biden: ‘No More Debates. You Won. Walk Away’

Actor Michael Keaton declared Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden the winner of Tuesday presidential debate and demanded that he commit to do ‘no more debates” with President Donald Trump.

The Batman and The Trial of the Chicago 7  star said Biden should simply “walk away” from his commitment to show up to the next two presidential debates. “No more ‘debates.’ Joe, leave him hanging. You won. Walk away. That was NOT a debate.”

The Dumbo actor disputed any possible future claim of victory by Trump on election day. “Election will NOT be decided on Election Day AND THAT’S OK. Be prepared and prepare others. trump will try to claim victory on Election Day and try to make people question results after that. Vote early if you can,” Keaton said.

Then followed a dyspeptic assault on the president, his record and why the Obama-Biden White House should be applauded.

This is not the first time Michael Keaton has gone on the attack against Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

Just last month the Spotlight star took to social media to implore Trump to “resign,” adding, “No harm. No foul. Walk Away. Would be Very Patriotic.”

“Resign. No harm. No foul. Walk away. Would be very patriotic and I would personally write a note thanking him,” begged Keaton in an Instagram post. “I swear I’m not being condescending. It’s just the truth.” Keaton added the Trump presidency was a “Fluke” and “a terrible mistake.”

“It’s crystal clear it was a fluke and unfortunately a terrible mistake,” wrote the White Noise actor. “There are moments when I honestly feel sorry for him. OK, maybe not MOMENTS but seconds. It’s reached the point where it just pathetic.”

View this post on Instagram

Look, I’ve said this before. I’ll say it calmly again. I am(and I feel we all should be) over the screaming, ranting etc over trump who is what many call the president. It’s crystal clear it was a fluke and unfortunately a terrible mistake. There are moments when I honestly feel sorry for him. OK, maybe not MOMENTS but seconds. It’s reached the point where it just pathetic. As I’ve said before-pick the phrase “over his head” “lost” “incapable” Doesn’t matter. He just can’t do it. He is so obviously unfit. He truly blew a chance. HE DOESN’T HAVE THE STUFF. The job is a tough one and he honestly thinks he can fake his way through it. Resign. No harm. No foul. Walk away. Would be very patriotic and I would personally write a note thanking him. I swear I’m not being condescending. It’s just the truth. It’s now or never folks. Democracy is honestly and literally in question. That’s not being dramatic. Just a fact.

A post shared by Michael Keaton (@michaelkeatondouglas) on

The Beetlejuice star has previously ripped President Trump’s refugee policy.

In 2017, Keaton slammed a White House executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, calling it “another recruitment tool” for Islamic State.

“This administration creates Mayhem with no end in sight,” Keaton said.

