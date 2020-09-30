Pearl Jam Teaming with Pro Vote By Mail Group for ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy’

Pearl Jam is teaming up with the pro-vote by mail organization Voting Rights Lab for “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy,” a rock compilation album aimed at spurring voter turnout ahead of the November election.

The iconic rock band is contributing a new song to the “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” album, which has already collected unreleased recordings from artists, such as R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Jamila Woods, Rostam, Flume, and Weyes Blood.

Pearl Jam will be contributing their new song to Volume 2 of the album, which will also feature music from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Feist, Phoenix, and David Byrne, according to a report by Consequence of Sound. The second volume of “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” will be released on October 2, and will be an expansion of volume 1, which was released earlier this month.

Volume 2 will feature the new Pearl Jam song “Get Back,” as well as covers of Nina Simone’s “Human Touch” by Feist, Atlas Sound’s “Criminals” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Whitney’s “No Woman” by Phoenix.

All net proceeds from the album’s sales will go to the organization Voting Rights Lab, an organization that was rounded in 2018, and works to support left-of-center policies regarding vote-by-mail and restoration of voting rights to former convicted felons, according to Influence Watch.

Similarly, all proceeds from sales of volume 1 went directly toward Fair Fight, a voter suppression organization founded by failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams after she lost to Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 midterm elections.

The failed gubernatorial candidate claims her loss was the result of voter suppression among Democrats.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.