Amazon Studios Trailer for ‘Borat’ Sequel, Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Hits Trump and Pence

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer and mock promotions for the upcoming Borat sequel, in which British actor Sacha Baron Cohen reprises his role as the America-obsessed journalist from Kazakhstan. Given Cohen’s past statements about the Trump administration, it should come as no surprise that the sequel puts the president and his supporters at the center of its satirical focus.

The new movie, which is going straight to streaming video on October 23, finds Borat making his way back to middle America in the midst of the 2020 election and coronavirus pandemic. (The movie’s full titled is: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.)

Watch below:

Following the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Amazon released a mock teaser in which it becomes clear that Borat is an enthusiastic Trump supporter. In his voiceover, Borat praises the “strongest premier in history” Trump for his debate win over Joe “Beeden,” adding that Americans must “vote for premier Trump or you will be crushed.”

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan ἟🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

Cohen later tweeted an image of himself in character as Borat wearing a coronavirus mask as a “mankini.”

Jagshemash my name Borat Sagdiyev, I like mouth party. Thank you Mr. Sacha Karen Cohen for let me usings your visual fax machine. Please you will look on this space tomorrow at 8.07pm Kazakhstan Time. Chenquieh pic.twitter.com/akdvw7vlTJ — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 1, 2020

Amazon released the first full trailer for the sequel on Thursday, showing Cohen crashing what appears to be CPAC 2020 in February to heckle Vice President Mike Pence while wearing a Trump mask and body suit. The trailer also mocks middle America conservatives when Borat asks his hosts to choose which is more dangerous between the “veeroos” and the Democrats. They pick the Democrats.

Last year, Cohen accused President Trump of using “extreme and racist language,” while promoting his Showtime series Who Is America?

“You have a president who is using extreme and racist language, so things that we would have found shocking and would have made a crowd, you know, their mouths open, aghast, in Borat now are the kind of utterances coming from the most powerful office in the country.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com