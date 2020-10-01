Chrissy Teigen Loses Baby After Pregnancy Complications: ‘We Will Always Love You’

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are in “deep pain” after the 34-year-old model confirmed she had suffered the loss of their third child during birth on Wednesday evening.

Teigen was hospitalized earlier this week amid complications with her pregnancy, which was announced last month. However, she had assured her followers that both she and the baby boy were healthy despite suffering excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by photos of the pair grieving their loss. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen revealed that they had named their child Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” Chrissy Teigen wrote. ” So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she continued. “We will always love you.”

“We love you, Jack,” John Legend wrote retweeting Teigen’s tweet.

Teigen later followed up: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

The couple has previously spoken publicly about their fertility issues, with Jack having been their first child who was conceived without IVF.

