Hillary Clinton, Steven Spielberg Developing Series About Women’s Suffrage Movement

Hollywood’s love affair with Hillary Clinton continues to burn strongly nearly four years after her 2016 loss to President Donald Trump.

Following this year’s Hillary docuseries on Hulu, the former first lady is now reportedly developing a drama series for the teen-oriented CW network about the women’s suffrage movement that will pair her with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television.

The Woman’s Hour will be an anthology series based on the Elaine Weiss book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, according to multiple reports. The series’s first season will dramatize the suffragette’s fight to ratify the 19th Amendment, with subsequent seasons expected to tackle different periods of history leading up to the present.

Hillary Clinton will serve as executive producer on the series, along with Elaine Weiss and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. It will be the first time that Clinton, who served as Secretary of State during the Obama administration, will serve as an executive producer on a series.

Clinton brought the project to Steven Spielberg in 2018 and Amblin subsequently optioned the book, according to the reports. Spielberg was a major donor to Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, at one point donating $1 million to her SuperPAC.

The author reportedly made it her mission to bring the book to Clinton’s attention, after noting parallels between the suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election.

No casting or broadcast date have been announced for The Woman’s Hour.

The CW, which is owned by ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia, is primarily geared toward teen and young adult viewers. The network is home to such popular series as Riverdale, The Flash, Batwoman, and the long-running Supernatural.

