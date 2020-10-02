CLASS: Celebs Pile On the Hate After Trump Transferred to Walter Reed

Hollywood elites have refused to stop heckling President Donald Trump following his revelation Friday that he and First lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19. Unencumbered by empathy or decorum, wealthy elites used the coronavirus to attack the president in sniggering fashion even after he was transferred to Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

“Praying for Trump’s speedy recovery so he can go to jail,” actor Michael Ian Black said, setting the tone for the torrent of hate from the Hollywood left.

Praying for Trump’s speedy recovery so he can go to jail. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 2, 2020

Left-wing director Rob Reiner and Scrubs actor Zach Braff both made snide comments as Trump was being transported to Walter Reed.

You can’t spin a deadly virus. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2020

One doesn’t go to the hospital with light symptoms. Do they? — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Military hospital on Friday evening, where he and Mrs. Trump will spend the next several days “out of an abundance of caution” the White House said.

And it didn’t take long before the celebs were piling on the hate. Below is a roundup of their vile.

as long as he’s in good spirits im happy — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 2, 2020

No reporters should interview Mark Meadows. You are putting your reporters at risk. He is negligent. He’s walking out with The President who is Covid positive. https://t.co/FY3W4rvb64 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 2, 2020

He knows how dangerous COVID-19 is. We heard him on the Woodward tapes. He only downplays it publicly because he wants to win the election. https://t.co/rdTJFuicuU — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 2, 2020

Could he be making this up because he’s faced with losing & this is a way of bailing out while saving face — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 3, 2020

Here’s to hoping he’s not working 24/7 at the hospital and has some free time to watch this. https://t.co/sy8y0TYtgT — Ken Marino (@KenMarino) October 2, 2020

If you need me I’ll be at my hospital office — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 2, 2020

I’d prefer you get medically treated at one of your ICE detention centers, but ok. https://t.co/hm2qlSD6SG — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020

Not all the reaction from Hollywood celebs was classless attacks on Trump. Cher and The Office star Rainn Wilson wished the President and his family well.

WILL SAY 🙏🏻4 PRES.& 🙏🏻1st.LADY.

WILL🙏🏻4 THE 200 HUNDRED,10 THOUSAND SOULS WHO HAVE DIED ALONE,WITH NO PRECIOUS NEW MEDICINES.

WILL 🙏🏻FOR 43 THOUSAND

NEW CASES TODAY. WILL

🙏🏻4 PPL WHO GET COVID,

FROM PPL WHO SAY”COVID IS FAKE NEWS”.constant fear,& chaos,is too hard

🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) October 3, 2020

I wish the President and the 1st Family the very best and a speedy recovery! — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) October 3, 2020

