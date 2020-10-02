Hollywood Celebs Trash Trump over Positive COVID Diagnosis: ‘Karma,’ ‘You’re a Vile Human Being’

Left-wing Hollywood elites could barely contain themselves following President Donald Trump’s disclosure that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Celebrities eagerly piled on, calling the diagnosis “karma” and telling the president that “you’re a vile human being” and that “you should’ve worn a fuckin’ mask.”

President Trump has in fact worn masks on numerous occasions. Celebrities also used the news as an opportunity to revive the debunked claim that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” when in reality the president used the word “hoax” to refer to Democrats’ politicization of the pandemic.

President Trump revealed early Friday that he and and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted. The president earlier said that White House senior counselor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus, prompting the first couple to get tested.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted: “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Hollywood stars used the news to tackle the president and the first lady.  The West Wing star and left-wing activist Bradley Whitford called the president a “vile human being.” He added: “If @realDonaldTrump had simply acknowledged science and been as concerned about public safety as @JoeBiden has been, none of this would have happened.”

Rob Reiner and singer Diane Warren were among several celebrities attempting to revive the debunked claim that the president once called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Filmmaker Judd Apatow tweeted, “He chose death.” He added that responses to the president’s announcement “should be turned into a book with the money going to people hurt by you and your policies.”

Jamie Lee Curtis urged people to “not stoop to [Trump’s] level” by gloating about the news.

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles speculated without evidence that Trump may have known he had the virus during the first presidential debate. “Did he hope he would infect Biden?” (Trump and Biden didn’t shake hands during the debate and maintained proper social distancing from each other during the entire event.)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay falsely claimed that “this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern.”

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to use the opportunity to mock Vice President Mike Pence’s faith.

Actor Armie Hammer offered one vile line, saying “I like the presidents who DON’T get covid.”

Chelsea Handler cracked a joke involving Kimberly Guilfoyle. She later said “thoughts and prayers,” along with a photo go her sitting and smirking.

Actor Jeffrey Wright pondered about the “spittle that must’ve flown from [Trump’s] mouth during that debate.”

Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette tweeted, ” I just hope I don’t have to hear later ‘it’s just a bad flu.'”

Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold and comedian-actor Ken Jeong used the president’s diagnosis to push mask wearing.

Actress Kristen Johnson and actor Zach Braff implied that the president’s diagnosis could be a political ploy.

Comedian and The Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White questioned why people are praying for the president when “children keep dying of the flu in ICE detention centers.”

Actor Michael Rapaport tweeted, “Oh… now it’s we?!”

Comedians Patton Oswalt and Randy Rainbow cracked jokes about Rudy Guiliani and Mike Pence, respectively.

Actor Kirk Acevedo called the first couple’s diagnosis “karma.”

Actor Adam Goldberg encouraged people to mock the president following his diagnosis.

Modern Family producer Danny Zuker tweeted, “In this difficult time let’s be sure to show @realDonaldTrump the respect he’s shown others.”

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx tweeted, “Maybe you should’ve worn a fuckin’ mask.”

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin told first lady Melania Trump: “You may want to quarantine until after Christmas, sweetheart.”

A slew of other celebrities joined the Hollywood pile-on, including actor Bill Eichner, who said “This man let over 200,000 Americans die in the last 6 months, INTENTIONALLY withheld life saving information from us, lied and downplayed the virus until hundreds of thousands of innocent people were DEAD. Fuck these monsters. Blood on their hands forever. VOTE THEM OUT!!!”

Some Hollywood figures showed a modicum of class by either expressing sympathy or wishing for the best for the president and his family, including Patricia Arquette, Diedrich Bader,

 

