Seth Rogen Asks: ‘What Have Tlaib and Omar Said That Is Anti-Semitic?’

Green Hornet star Seth Rogan asked Twitter on Thursday evening whether Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had said anything antisemitic.

Rogan was responding to tweets by journalist Jason Rantz of KTTH, who noted that the Democratic Party has a problem with antisemitism.

What have Tlaib and Omar said that is anti-Semitic? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 2, 2020

Both Tlaib and Omar are vehement opponents of the State of Israel. Both support boycotts against the Jewish state (and only the Jewish state). Tlaib, opposes Israel’s right to exist.

In 2019, Breitbart News summarized Tlaib’s history of antisemitic statements (thus far). They include accusing pro-Israel members of Congress of “dual loyalty”; saying the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling” (ostensibly because Palestinians gave “safe haven” to Jews, when Palestinian leaders actually collaborated with Hitler); comparing border facilities to “concentration camps”; and comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.

Omar’s own antisemitic statements were so egregious that they provoked the Democrat-run House to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism (though they did not condemn her by name, and condemned other forms of discrimination after pressure from Omar’s progressive allies).

Earlier that year, Omar had claimed that pro-Israel groups bribe Congress, tweeting: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” She also accused supporters of Israel in Congress of “allegiance to a foreign country,” a statement fellow Democrat Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) called a “vile anti-Semitic slur.” She also sponsored a resolution supporting the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) movement that compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

Both Tlaib and Omar also shared an antisemitic cartoon on Instagram in 2019 that was drawn by a participant in Iran’s Holocaust denial cartoon contest.

