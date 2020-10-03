‘Selma’ Director Ava DuVernay to Trump: Get Well You Disgraceful Lying White Supremacist So We Can Vote You Out

A Wrinkle in Time and Selma director Ava DuVernay wished President Donald Trump well in a salty diatribe, calling him a “disgrace,” “liar,” and a “white supremacist” before vowing that “we’re going to vote you out.”

“I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill. Also, you are a disgrace and a liar. You’ve cost hundreds of thousands their lives. And you’re a white supremacist,” the New Gods director said in a tweet. “Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out.”

I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill. Also, you are a disgrace and a liar. You’ve cost hundreds of thousands their lives. And you’re a white supremacist. Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out. https://t.co/uOiuJAPBEo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 3, 2020

Ava DuVernay’s response followed President Trump’s surprise Saturday afternoon video update, in which he provided from Walter Reed Military Hospital. “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back,” Trump said in the video after departing for the hospital the day prior. “I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go, and we have to finish that job.”

Trump struck an optimistic tone and predicted that he will be “back soon.”

Several of DuVernay’s progressive celebrity peers reacted to Trump’s diagnosis with similarly testy sentiments.

“Praying for Trump’s speedy recovery so he can go to jail,” actor Michael Ian Black said on Friday, while Mia Farrow pondered if Trump could be “making this up because he’s faced with losing & this is a way of bailing out while saving face.”

Praying for Trump’s speedy recovery so he can go to jail. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 2, 2020

Could he be making this up because he’s faced with losing & this is a way of bailing out while saving face — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 3, 2020

In August, Ava DuVernay took to Instagram to warn her 2.2 million Twitter followers that “there is no debate anymore” and that Americans must elect Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), lest “more of us perish.”