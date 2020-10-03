Biden Team Taps Trump Trashing Grammy Winner Diane Warren to Pen Official Campaign Song, ‘The Change’

Joe Biden has been running for president on themes like “restoring dignity for everyone” and “fighting for the soul of America.” So it makes perfect sense that his campaign would adopt the work of the virulently anti-Trump Grammy award-winning songwriter Dianne Warren.

Here’s Ms. Warren suggesting that someone should take a shit on President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. “I think someone should take a shit on it,” said Warren, in August 2018, after being asked about Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard. Warren said it’s “great” that people are vandalizing the star.

“Make a toilet out of it, come on,” she said. Over the weekend, Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized by someone dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

Watch below:

When Diane Warren is not working with world famous artists like Cher, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Aerosmith, and Lady Gaga, Ms. Warren takes her lyricism to twitter to post often vile and profane anti-trump tirades.Following the White House’s announcement that the president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, Warren tweeted a meme of the late Senator John McCain laughing, with a caption, which read “I like people who didn’t catch COVID.”

“Somewhere up there RBG is having a good laugh!!” tweeted Warren on Saturday. Warren wrote the theme song “I’ll Fight” for the 2019 documentary RBG, about the late Supreme Court Justice.

Somewhere up there RBG is having a good laugh!! #RoseGardenMassacre — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 3, 2020

“Hey @realDonaldTrump are U listening? Ps no one, including RBG wanted U there. U should have stayed in your bunker U bunker bitch,” wrote Warren in response to a video of the president paying his respects to Justice Ginsburg.

Hey @realDonaldTrump are U listening? Ps no one, including RBG wanted U there. U should have stayed in your bunker U bunker bitch https://t.co/6GojVkSUpt — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 24, 2020

“I hope when trump soon leaves office he leaves in handcuffs,” the “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” scribe said in September.

I hope when trump soon leaves office he leaves in handcuffs — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 23, 2020

“The size of trump’s crowd size is like his dick size, microscopic,” tweeted Diane Warren back in June.

The size of trump's crowd size is like his dick size, microscopic 🔎 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 21, 2020

“STFU lying scumbag trump. Where is Anthony Fauci??????” Warren said in March.

STFU lying scumbag trump. Where is Anthony Fauci?????? — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) March 19, 2020

“Thoughts and prayers asshole,” said Warren, responding on Twitter to a CNN headline of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro being tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

Thoughts and prayers asshole https://t.co/9wZusJii14 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 7, 2020

“Thank U, U fucking selfish stupid people. U have the right to risk your own lives but not everyone elses. Fuck every single one of U who do not take this seriously,” tweeted Warren about people who she claims do not take the Wuhan virus seriously.

Thank U, U fucking selfish stupid people. U have the right to risk your own lives but not everyone elses. Fuck every single one of U who do not take this seriously. pic.twitter.com/Z1Juj5ZJrK — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 6, 2020

Warren even extended her vile to Melania Trump, tweeting “Did U get a bag of these for Melania for Mothers Day @realDonaldTrump?” Warren’s post came with a photo of a phallic looking Cheeto.

Did U get a bag of these for Melania for Mothers Day @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/no6sZ5baED — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 10, 2020

Warren’s loud and lurid disdain for the president dates back years. Here is the eleven-time Grammy-nominated songwriter in August 2017, saying “That Trump chicken on the white house lawn would do a better job than the chicken who lives inside it.”

That Trump chicken on the white house lawn would do a better job than the chicken who lives inside it — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 10, 2017

Here are some of the lyrics Diane Warren wrote for the official Biden campaign song, which is performed by pop singer JoJo:

I’m gonna be the change, I’m gonna start with my heart. I’m gonna be the light, be that light, my own light that lights my way through the dark.

And here’s the song, enjoy!

Listen Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.