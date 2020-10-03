Trump’s Hollywood Star Vandalized by Man Dressed as the Incredible Hulk

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized yet again, this time by an individual dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

A man dressed as the legendary Marvel superhero reportedly took a pickaxe to Trump’s star in the early hours of Friday morning, mere hours after the president announced his novel coronavirus diagnosis. According to TMZ, the vandal destroyed the star “beyond recognition.”

Our sources say a felony vandalism report was taken after the star was left with more than $5,000 in damage. Nobody’s been arrested and police are still investigating. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rana Ghadban tells TMZ … “Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group.”

Ghadban added that she would hope people would take out their frustrations in “more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark.”

“Our democracy is based on respect for the law,” she added. “People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

The restoration process is currently underway.

This is not the first time Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been targeted by vandals. Weeks before the 2016 presidential election, a vandal attacked the star with a sledge hammer.

In the years following, the vandals have destroyed it with a pickaxe, covered it with black paint, plastered it with Nazi symbols, and spray painted the words “Putin’s Bitch.” In May 2017, just months into his presidency, someone vandalized the star with a golden toilet.