Actor/Director Michael Rappaport: ‘Any Photos of Kayleigh McEnany Wearing a Mask, Ever?’

Actor and director Michael Rapaport reacted to news that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had tested positive for coronavirus Monday by asking: “Any photos ever of #kayleighmcenany wearing a mask ever?”

He added: “Fkc these people.”

There are many photographs of McEnany wearing a mask over the last several months.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wears a face mask during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Several White House staff members and aides have recently tested positive for the coronavirus and three top health officials from the White House coronavirus task force are now self-quarantining after potential exposure. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds up a face mask while speaking during a briefing at the White House on May 12, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, left, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, wear masks as they arrive with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. Trump went to Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to speak with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. ( Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As the president’s spokesperson, McEnany is one of the most photographed people in the world.

Masks are viewed as a precaution against contracting or transmitting the virus, though they are not 100% effective.

Michael Rapaport poured on the vulgarities, later posting a video and asking “Now that @PressSec has the China Virus, does this mean the return of Buffalo Sarah Sanders?”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

