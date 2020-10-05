Lana Del Rey Roasted for Wearing Mesh Mask to Book Signing in L.A.: ‘What the F**k Are You Doing’

Grammy nominated pop star Lana Del Rey wore a mesh mash at a signing event for her new poetry book at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California, where she met with her fans. The backlash came quick, with social media users roasting Del Rey’s mesh mask and her defiance of local coronavirus guidelines.

Del Rey’s mesh face mask appeared to expose her nose and mouth during the event for her poetry book, entitled, “Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.” “I’m doing a little book signing,” said Del Rey in an Instagram video while wearing her mesh mask. “It’s first come first serve. One book per person. Ok. See ya later!”

Watch below:

Fans quickly took to social media, where they blasted the singer for wearing a mesh mask in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus.

“YOU MAKE IT SO HARD TO STAN PLEASEE WEAR A PROPER MASK,” read the top-liked comment on Del Rey’s Instagram post. “Stan” is slang for being a fan of somebody.

“as a lana del rey stan i’m in a situation where i can not defend her anymore lol,” one fan tweeted.

as a lana del rey stan i'm in a situation where i can not defend her anymore lol — emrènne (@parmentierre) October 3, 2020

“love you sis but please wear a real mask, it’s gives a bad message :(” read another top-liked comment on Del Rey’s Instagram post.

“Love you love you love you so much but please wear a mask under that one, take care,” wrote another.

“NOT LANA DEL RAY WEARING A MESH MASK AT A MEET & GREET,” tweeted one individual alongside several photos of Del Rey getting close to her fans.

NOT LANA DEL RAY WEARING A MESH MASK AT A MEET & GREET pic.twitter.com/3Qcyg5ZDEk — tea sesh 🎃 (@TeaSeshYT) October 3, 2020

Lana Del Rey em noite de autógrafos na 'Barnes&Nobles' pic.twitter.com/jvEHwDHBu2 — Lana Del Rey Daily (@LDRdailybr) October 3, 2020

“lana please wear a real mask i’m begging you be safe,” wrote another fan on Instagram.

“Honestly what the fuck are you doing,” commented another.

“Girl thats not a mask,” another fan said. “you make good music but poor decisions.”

“ur setting urself up at this point we cant defend you,” wrote another.

This was apparently not the singer’s first time wearing a mesh-type mask. Del Rey wore a similar mask for the cover of Interview magazine last month.

