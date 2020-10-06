Actress Zooey Deschanel Pushes Michelle Obama’s Voter Group in Video Comparing Voting for the ‘First Time’ to Losing Your Virginity

Hollywood celebrities are back to comparing voting to losing your virginity. The latest effort sees actress Zooey Deschanel push Michelle Obama’s voter registration organization, When We All Vote, targeting young people in a raunchy, double entendre-laden video message about how voting for the “first time” will give them a “special feeling deep inside.”

“Hey, there champ. It’s Zooey. It’s about time and had the talk. I know it’s not the most comfortable conversation to have, but it’s a necessary one,” the New Girl and Trolls star says. “You’re 18 now, forming your own opinions, making some grown-up decisions. Starting to get curious about governing bodies. That’s totally natural. So let me, an experienced voter, break it down for you.”

Deschanel then provided her breakdown of the process of voting for the first time, with phrases laced with one sexual innuendo after another.

When you love a candidate very much, you make a decision to commit to them. Then, when you’re finally alone in the voting both, you get a special feeling, deep inside, when you put your ballot in the box. And listen, there’s no real way to be bad at it. Just don’t do anything that will feel icky the next morning. And the best bit is, voting is private, what you do in the voting booth is special. So you don’t have to tell your parents who you’re voting for. Or in this case, you can brag to your friends about it. So yeah, voting may be a little scary, but let me tell you, when it works as intended it’s one of the most beautiful things in the world. You feel close to every American who shared in the moment. I’m glad we had this talk, I’m really proud of you, and I’m always around if you have any questions. Oh, and one final thing, if you’re going to vote in person, remember to wear protection.

The video was produced by When We All Vote, an organization founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama that aims to register as many people as possible for local and national elections. Boasting stars like Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Selena Gomez, When We All Vote’s primary aim, as seen in the Deschanel-starring video, is too use celebrities to goad young people to vote.

To be sure, these sexualized video campaigns are nothing new. In 2012, the Obama campaign promoted a video starring Lena Dunham, the then-26-year-old creator of HBO’s racy series Girls, saying “My first time voting was amazing. It was this line in the sand. Before I was a girl. Now I was a woman. I went to the polling station and pulled back the curtain. I voted for Barack Obama.”

Watch below:

Celebrities like Avengers stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson cute a similar video, for the gun control group March for Our Lives, during the 2018 midterm elections.

Watch below:

As for Zooey Deschanel, in August the Elf star participated in an event alongside celebrities and anti-Trump Republicans to push what they described as a “non-partisan” effort to push voting by mail. However, questions over possible mail fraud continue to overshadow this election, with Donald Trump recently admitting he is “gravely concerned about the Democrat assault on election integrity.”

