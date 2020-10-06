Katy Perry Uses a Breast Pump in Jane Fonda’s Wild Celebrity Get Out the Vote Exercise Video

Actress Jane Fonda released a celebrity-stuffed exercise video featuring pop star Katy Perry pumping her breast and a close up shot of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal flexing his buttocks. The cringeworthy compilation is meant to provoke voter turnout in the November election.

“Hello, class, we’re bringing back the movement. We need you to be in shape in the upcoming race,” Jane Fonda said in her recent 80’s themed exercise video. “I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand, so let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.”

Watch below:

Jane Fonda — when she wasn’t disparaging the U.S., being branded an anti-American traitor for her anti-war activism in the 1970’s — spent the 80s building an exercise video empire.

The video features several other celebrities, such as actresses Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Benson, Perry, actor Orlando Bloom, and comedians Amy Schumer and Ken Jeong. Shaquille O’Neal can also be seen turning his back to the camera in an effort to exhibit his turns his glutes.

“Get pumped to vote,” said Perry, who can be seen breast pumping, as she has recently given birth to her and Bloom’s first child.

“Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads, and most of all, exercise your right to vote,” adds Fonda at the end of the video.

Last year, Fonda was arrested several times in Washington D.C. during her ongoing series of climate protests. Last month, the actress proclaimed that “we have to rise up and not allow” senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one freakin’ thing until the election is over. We have to rise up and not allow them to do it,” said Fonda. “If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s grow some balls and ovaries.”

