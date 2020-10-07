Watch: Celebs Strip ‘Naked’ for Election Ballot PSA

In a bizarre move, celebrities, including Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Bathe, and Naomi Campbell, stripped “naked” for an election ballot explainer video warning against “naked ballots” in the upcoming election.

“There isn’t a man behind me, these are my hands,” said a naked Silverman in the video, holding her breasts. “To be honest, I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs, but here we are.”

“I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking, ‘Ruffalo, put your clothes on,” added Ruffalo.

Watch Below:

“Did you know that ballots could be naked?” asked Bathe.

“And if you don’t do exactly what I tell you, your ballot could get thrown out,” added Silverman.

“First of all, when your ballot comes, you’re supposed to read the instructions,” continued Bathe as the video flashed back to the actress.

“And if they say to use a black pen, use a black pen,” added a naked Handler.

“I know that’s, like, literally the least sexy thing a completely naked person could say,” noted Gad.

Schumer took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she posted the video to her account.

“Hey, I’m naked! Great, now that I have your attention: VOTE! And if you’re voting absentee, make sure you follow ALL of the instructions on your ballot,” Schumer wrote. “Don’t just take my word for it, listen to all my naked friends. #NakedBallots.”

“Please vote,” begged Rock near the end of the video.

“Take your clothes off, and vote,” added Schumer.

“Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” said Handler.

“America needs you,” said Silverman, who concluded the video by letting go of her breasts and saluting the camera.

The “naked” PSA video is not the only bizarre move celebrities have recently taken in an attempt to get out the vote ahead of the November election. This past week, actress Jane Fonda released a celebrity-stuffed exercise video featuring pop star Katy Perry pumping her breast and a close up shot of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal flexing his buttocks.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.