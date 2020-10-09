ONE Musicfest Teams Up With Michelle Obama, Stacey Abrams for ‘Pre-Party to the Polls’ Event

ONE Musicfest, one of the largest music festivals in America is teaming up with Michelle Obama’s organization When We All Vote, as well as with failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ group voter suppression group, Fair Fight, for a virtual political event, featuring performances from Wu-Tang Clan, T.I., The Roots, Pharrell, and Usher.

ONE Musicfest will be hosting “a virtual festival experience and a pre-party to the polls” for its 11th annual event, partnering with the proxy Democrat voter turnout machines, “When We All Vote” and “Fair Fight 2020.” “Featuring live performances, special guest appearances, never before seen OMF footage, behind the scene footage and more,” wrote ONE Musicfest in a recent Instagram post, which included the hashtag, “#resist.”

The event is scheduled for November 1, just two days ahead of the 2020 election, and will be a three-hour digital rally celebrating the festival’s history and culture, as well as encouraging its fans to vote in the upcoming election, according to a report by Billboard.

This year, ONE Musicfest will feature performances by artists in R&B and hip-hop, such as Ari Lennox, Jill Scott, H.E.R., DMX, and KP the Great.

“For 10 years ONE Musicfest has always figured out a way to integrate entertainment, purpose and community,” said J Carter, the founder of ONE Music fest. “Although the live music industry has been totally uprooted this year, with the support and partnership of Live Nation Urban, RevoltTV, When We All Vote and HBCU Change, we plan to still hit all of our marks.”

“With the most important election of our time fast approaching, we had to make sure to do our part,” added Carter.

President of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee added that they are “looking forward to partnering with OMF, Revolt and When We All Vote and helping to raise awareness around the critical need for everyone to exercise their rights and vote in the upcoming election.”

ONE Musicfest is not the only entity in the entertainment industry to partner with such groups. Rockers such as R.E.M. and Hayley Williams were also among the dozens of musicians that have taken part in a 40-track album aimed at raising funds for Abrams’ voter suppression organization Fair Fight.

Additionally, a plethora of celebrities have gotten behind the former first lady’s “When We All Vote” — a project that aggressively pushes voting by mail.

