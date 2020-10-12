Biden Surrogate Cardi B Under Fire for Las Vegas Birthday Party With Little Social Distancing, Few Masks

Rapper and Joe Biden surrogate Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday over the weekend with a lavish party in Las Vegas that featured little in the way of social distancing or masks based on a photo the singer posted to Instagram as well as published reports about the raucous party at the Area 15 entertainment complex.

Cardi B, who has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, recently made fun of President Donald Trump’s and First lady Melania’s COVID-19 diagnoses by tweeting, “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now.”

The rapper’s party also appeared to flout Nevada rules requiring people to wear masks when indoors in a public place. It wasn’t long before the New York rapper was being called out on social media.

“BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now 😩😩😩 https://t.co/jp6NTiGztO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

Cardi B wasn’t wearing a mask in videos of her birthday bash that have surfaced on social media and in published reports. According to TMZ, the party featured close physical contact among guests, including lap dancing, kissing, and close-quarters dancing.

Party guests included fellow rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s husband, Offset, from whom she is separated.

Megan dancing for @iamcardib last night at her birthday party (via @ace_of_klubz on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/L7Yi3l4Q1O — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) October 11, 2020

Cardi B recently criticized President Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic in a lengthy interview with Joe Biden for Elle magazine.

“I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay,” she told the candidate.

Joe Biden has said he will enact a national mask mandate if he is elected president.

As president, I will: – Implement nationwide mask mandates

– Ensure access to regular, reliable, and free testing

– Accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020

The Democratic nominee has previously flip-flopped on the issue, saying that it may not be legal. But his most recent statement about the subject on October 7 indicates the he is in favor of a nationwide requirement to wear masks in public.

