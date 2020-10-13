Ted Cruz Roasts Jim Carrey over His Art Depicting the Senator Burning in Hell

Left-wing Hollywood actor Jim Carrey published his latest political painting depicting Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) burning in hell. But the Texas senator is getting the last laugh.

“Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020,” tweeted the Sonic the Hedgehog actor, alongside an image depicting the senator seemingly screaming in patin and engulfed in flames.

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Sen. Cruz fired back at Carrey, saying “Hey, @JimCarrey, can I get a copy of this for my office?”

Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office? https://t.co/45cQviMafH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2020

Carrey has for years pumped out crass political paintings smearing and attacking conservatives and Trump. In August, as the Republican National Convention kicked off, the Dumb and Dumber star published artwork that depicted late President Abraham Lincoln sticking the barrel of a rifle into his mouth.

“If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020…” Carrey captioned his tweet above the image of Lincoln appearing to gear up to commit suicide.

If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020… pic.twitter.com/TZN20qjpEU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 24, 2020

When Carrey is not depicting others dying or going to hell, he is accusing them of murder. Jim Carrey has constantly pushed the conspiracy theory that the Chinese coronavirus is President Donald Trump’s fault — despite the virus having originated from Wuhan, China last year.

“90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the COVID world,” tweeted Jim Carrey in May, alongside a political painting that featured President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson as the infamous ghost twins from The Shining. “Half of those deaths… preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!”

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

Last month, the Liar Liar actor proclaimed that “too many Americans support Trump because he appeals to their basest and most primitive urges, through his racism, his misogyny, his mockery of the disabled, and his encouragement of violence during his campaign.”

