Ice Cube: Trump Implemented Part of My Contract with Black America, Democrats Blew Me Off Until ‘After the Election’

When it comes to rapper Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America, Democrats appear to be telling black Americans what Joe Biden said when asked if he would pack the Supreme Court — you’ll know when the election is over!

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ice Cube accused Democrats of brushing aside his Contract with Black America, saying that the party told him they would address the issue “after the election.” He said that the Trump campaign has spoken to him about the initiative and as a result, “made some adjustments” to the campaign’s “Platinum Plan” — a roadmap for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

The Trump campaign confirmed Ice Cube’s assertion in a statement to Breitbart News, adding that Democrats are taking the black vote for granted.

“Trump officials reached out to Ice Cube after he posted his Contract With Black America and incorporated some of his ideas and thoughts into the Platinum Plan,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson.

“President Trump is listening to Black America while the Democrats continue to take them for granted. Talk is cheap, and President Trump invests in the community to deliver results.”

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” said Pierson on Tuesday.

Ice Cube’s “A Contract with Black America: Addressing Racial Inequality” is a political manifesto that puts forth a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.” The rapper introduced the initiative earlier this year, saying that he intended to put pressure on companies, including financial institutions, to invest in black communities and approve more loans to black families and black-owned businesses.

This is an updated version of A CONTRACT WITH BLACK AMERICA. We’ve been working with a lot of experts and great people during these last few weeks. The document is much stronger and much more detailed. We will continue towards perfection. https://t.co/DyIk5F5x7y — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 19, 2020

