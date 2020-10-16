Hollywood Celebrities Sing Biden’s Praises During Rival Town Halls: ‘Genuine and Compassionate,’ ‘Class Act All the Way’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities shifted into spin mode Thursday, playing defense for Joe Biden during ABC’s town hall event that aired at the same time as NBC’s rival town hall with President Donald Trump.

The stars sang Biden’s praises, calling him “genuine and compassionate,” “great,” “coherent,” and a “class act all the way.”  Meanwhile, they mocked President Trump, describing him as “degenerate,” a “liar,” and “decomposing in real time.”

None of the stars mentioned that ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos failed to ask Biden any questions about the New York Post‘s recent series of stories about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the Ukraine and China. For much of the broadcast, former Clinton aide Stephanopoulos struck a congenial, conversational tone with the Democratic nominee.

By contrast, NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie took a largely antagonistic approach to President Trump, who characterized the NBC town hall as a debate with the mainstream media.

Holllywood stars jumped at the opportunity to paint Joe Biden as a likeable and genteel while they portrayed the president as hostile and mean.

Bette Midler praised Biden as “great” and “coherent,” adding that it was a “thrill to hear intelligent questions answered intelligently.”

Alyssa Milano tweeted “Vote. Him. Out.”

Barbra Streisand claimed that “Trump made the statement against all medical expertise that masks didn’t work against the virus.” As Breitbart News reported, a recent CDC study found that 85 percent of coronavirus patients wore masks “always” or “often,”

Star Trek star George Takei called Biden “a class act all the way.”

Debra Messing tweeted that Joe Biden is “genuine and compassionate, and is a decent man.”

Scrubs star Zach Braff tweeted that Biden showed “compassion and civility.”

Anti-Trump comedian Patton Oswalt praised Biden, saying that the candidate is “mapping out how he’d get the country back on track.”

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler joked that the president “is decomposing in real time.”

Patricia Arquette described the president as vicious.

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford implied that President Trump is sympathetic to anti-semitism, even though the president has an undisputed pro-Israel record.

Celebrity chef and TV host Padma Lakshmi tweeted that Biden “knows what the f**k” he’s talking about. “Priceless,” she tweeted.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah portrayed Biden as calm and authoritative compared to the president.

