Hollywood Celebrities Sing Biden’s Praises During Rival Town Halls: ‘Genuine and Compassionate,’ ‘Class Act All the Way’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities shifted into spin mode Thursday, playing defense for Joe Biden during ABC’s town hall event that aired at the same time as NBC’s rival town hall with President Donald Trump.

The stars sang Biden’s praises, calling him “genuine and compassionate,” “great,” “coherent,” and a “class act all the way.” Meanwhile, they mocked President Trump, describing him as “degenerate,” a “liar,” and “decomposing in real time.”

None of the stars mentioned that ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos failed to ask Biden any questions about the New York Post‘s recent series of stories about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the Ukraine and China. For much of the broadcast, former Clinton aide Stephanopoulos struck a congenial, conversational tone with the Democratic nominee.

By contrast, NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie took a largely antagonistic approach to President Trump, who characterized the NBC town hall as a debate with the mainstream media.

Holllywood stars jumped at the opportunity to paint Joe Biden as a likeable and genteel while they portrayed the president as hostile and mean.

Bette Midler praised Biden as “great” and “coherent,” adding that it was a “thrill to hear intelligent questions answered intelligently.”

A great, coherent, actually #hopefulTownHall thanks to #JOEBIDEN. It was such a thrill to hear intelligent questions answered intelligently. We have been STARVED for this for four HORRIBLE years. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 16, 2020

Donald didn’t beatJoe in the ratings tonight, but he definitely beat him in the rantings! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 16, 2020

Alyssa Milano tweeted “Vote. Him. Out.”

Barbra Streisand claimed that “Trump made the statement against all medical expertise that masks didn’t work against the virus.” As Breitbart News reported, a recent CDC study found that 85 percent of coronavirus patients wore masks “always” or “often,”

Tonight Trump made the statement against all medical expertise that masks didn’t work against the virus. He also refused to denounce the crazy QAnon cult and its conspiracy theories. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 16, 2020

Star Trek star George Takei called Biden “a class act all the way.”

Debra Messing tweeted that Joe Biden is “genuine and compassionate, and is a decent man.”

How wonderful!! Yes! He has evolved, and he is genuine and compassionate, and is a decent man. https://t.co/niuwEO8xF8 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 16, 2020

Scrubs star Zach Braff tweeted that Biden showed “compassion and civility.”

She is bored by his compassion and civility. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/jecVMVsdMR — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 16, 2020

Anti-Trump comedian Patton Oswalt praised Biden, saying that the candidate is “mapping out how he’d get the country back on track.”

There's an adult on @ABC right now who's mapping out how he'd get the country back on track, if you wanna tune in. #JoeBidenTownHallABC — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 16, 2020

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler joked that the president “is decomposing in real time.”

I know I was supposed to boycott @MSNBC Trump town hall, but I couldn’t help myself, and it’s awesome. Trump is decomposing in real time, and I’m on my 2nd edible. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 16, 2020

Trump has never sat on a stool before. His leg is down, (in a weird way) and I believe he will go to the bathroom before this town hall ends. Great work @SavannahGuthrie I can’t believe this is your job. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 16, 2020

Patricia Arquette described the president as vicious.

I am glad he isn't here to have see the viciousness of Trump. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 16, 2020

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford implied that President Trump is sympathetic to anti-semitism, even though the president has an undisputed pro-Israel record.

Yo Semites!!! QAnon doesn't just hate Democrats, it hates Jews too!

Just another antisemitic hate group that @realDonaldTrump refuses to condemn. Huh…. https://t.co/ymNfWJDCT9 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 16, 2020

Celebrity chef and TV host Padma Lakshmi tweeted that Biden “knows what the f**k” he’s talking about. “Priceless,” she tweeted.

Microwave popcorn: $2 Biden/Harris socks: $15 Listening to someone who knows what the f**k they're talking about: Priceless — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 16, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah portrayed Biden as calm and authoritative compared to the president.

BIDEN: Here's my detailed plan to combat COVID-19 TRUMP: QAnon actually discovered Osama bin Laden alive and well in Phoenix. I don't know, check it out — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com