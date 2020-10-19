‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast Throws Support Behind Biden for Campaign Fundraiser

The cast of Amazon Studios’ hit comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be front and center on Tuesday at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, along with actors Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, and Marin Hinkle will be hosting a “virtual conversation” for the benefit of the Biden-Harris campaign. The virtual event will also include a musical performance by actress Kerry Butler.

This event, of course, is not the Biden campaign’s only attempt at summoning celebrity support in order to propel the former vice president to the White House ahead of the November election.

Earlier this month, Biden’s presidential campaign also teamed up with iconic Star Trek cast members for a fundraiser, entitled “Trek the Vote to Victory,” featuring the series’ stars, including George Takei, Patrick Stewart, and Kate Mulgrew.

In July, the Biden campaign hosted a fundraiser alongside Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A month earlier, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill headlined a virtual event for the Democrat nominee. Biden’s campaign has also enlisted Hollywood stars to help whip up social media enthusiasm through a series of Instagram Live chats.

In a move meant to appeal to black voters, Biden’s presidential campaign recruited New York battle rappers Charlie Clips and DNA to perform in a political ad in which DNA raps at Charlie Clips in an attempt to get him to vote for the Democrat presidential ticket in the upcoming election.

The former vice president has also taken in a reported $6 million from a virtual fundraiser hosted by former Disney and Dreamworks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg. Biden has also participated in fundraisers featuring Rob Reiner, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, and Melissa Etheridge.

