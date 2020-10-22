Alyssa Milano: ‘America or Trump, You Can’t Love Both’

Left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Thursday evening to proclaim that Americans have to choose between “America or Trump,” because the country “can’t love both.”

“America or Trump. You can’t love both,” tweeted Milano following the second presidential debate between President Trump and 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who, during Thursday night’s debate, claimed, “We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded the rest of Europe.” Milano included the hashtag “#BidenWon.”

America or Trump. You can't love both. #BidenWon — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

Milano did not elaborate on why she believes love for the United States and President Donald Trump are mutually exclusive.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden stated several falsehoods during Thursday’s debate, as he struggled to complete sentences and was repeatedly heard uttering, “C’mon.”

In a bizarre move, Biden claimed that his son Hunter Biden “has not made money” from China, which was false, as Hunter Biden’s law firm received nearly six million from a Chinese oligarch who sought power and influence in Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden also claimed during the debate that President Trump is responsible for up to 220,000 American deaths — another false claim, given the fact that the coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China, and the nation was not forthcoming about the severity of the outbreak. Moreover, leaked documents show that the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) was aware that China was withholding key information, yet the organization publicly praised the communist country for its so-called transparency.

But Milano, nonetheless, believes that the 2020 Democrat nominee still somehow “won” Thursday’s debate.

Earlier this month, the actress declared that her support for the Defund the Police movement was a call for a “radical reconstruction of society.”

“I think what we’re facing right now is the need for like almost a radical reconstruction of society,” said Milano.

