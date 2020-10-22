Marvel Stars Defend Chris Pratt Against Cancel Culture Mob: ‘As Solid a Man as There Is’

Members of the Marvel universe, including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, have defended actor Chris Pratt against attacks from the leftist cancel culture campaigners who pounced after the Guardians of the Galaxy star didn’t participate in an Avengers-themed fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Blacklisters and progressive activists made clear their disdain for Pratt earlier this week amid reports that he had declined to attend the fundraiser. This, combined with his strong Christian beliefs, has sparked theories that he is a supporter of Donald Trump who holds virulent anti-LGBT views. According to Us Weekly, online Twitter mobs even dubbed him the “worst Hollywood Chris.”

However, Pratt has won support from some of his Hollywood contemporaries, particularly among many of his Marvel co-stars who are staunch Biden supporters.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” tweeted actor Mark Ruffalo on the matter. “He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

“Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. [Chris Pratt] is the best dude in the world,” responded Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn. “I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

Robert Downey Jr. was also among the stars who spoke out to support Pratt, describing him as a “real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude.”

He wrote on Instagram:

What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.

If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback

Meanwhile, Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was so disgusted by the messages written about her husband that she responded to them in the comments of an Instagram post.

“Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways,” she wrote. “Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

