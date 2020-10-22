Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Emerges from Quarantine in Dior for Debate

First Lady Melania Trump emerged from quarantine at the White House on Thursday, stepping out in a chic black ensemble for the final presidential debate.

For her first public outing since having the Chinese coronavirus, Melania Trump chose a black Christian Dior dress with a wide lapel and thin leather belt as she headed to Nashville, Tennessee alongside President Trump.

Mrs. Trump paired the Dior frock with a pair of acetate black sunglasses, likely by Saint Laurent, and black patent leather Christian Louboutin stilettos which Mrs. Trump owns in multiple colors.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers may recall that Mrs. Trump has worn versions of this Dior dress and belt combo before. In September 2018, on a trip to Manhattan, Mrs. Trump wore a similar Dior dress with black Louboutins.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.