Amy Schumer to Host ‘I Will Vote’ Biden Campaign Mega Celebrity Concert

Actress Amy Schumer is set to host an “I Will Vote” concert on Sunday. The star-studded political event will feature performances from singers Jon Bon Jovi, Cher, John Legend, Dave Matthews, Sara Bareilles, and Black Eyed Peas, all meant to boast turnout for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the election.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss! I’m hosting a concert with a great group of artists to support [Joe Biden], [Kamala Harris] and Democrats down the ballot. Do your part,” tweeted Schumer on Friday.

The “I Will Vote” concert is scheduled for October 25 and will also be hosted by comedian George Lopez and CNN commentator Ana Navarro.

The event will also feature performances by rapper A$AP Ferg, as well as singers Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Macy Gray, and the band Foo Fighters, among others. The concert is also set to feature special guests, such as Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff.

Among the special guests will also include the cast of Queer Eye Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, as well as comedian Margaret Cho, rocker Dave Grohl, actors Billy Porter, Armie Hammer, Helen Mirren, singers Pink, Maren Morris, rapper Will.I.Am, and TV personality La La Anthony, among others.

This not Amy Schumer’s — and other leftist celebrities — only attempt at helping the Biden-Harris campaign ahead of the November election.

Last month, Schumer, along with actresses Jane Fonda and Ashley Judd, joined forces with senator Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a “women’s voter mobilization” event.

Many Hollywood celebrities have also teamed up for virtual fundraisers in an attempt to expand the coffers of the Democratic Party.

The cast of the 70s and 80s sitcom Happy Days recently announced that they will be reuniting in an eleventh hour virtual fundraiser to raise money to support the Democrat Party of Wisconsin’s push to flip the Badger State for Joe Biden in November.

In September, the cast of Parks and Recreation, Veep, and The Princess Bride also reunited for virtual fundraisers in an attempt to push Biden’s presidential campaign to victory.

