Kanye West Says ‘Abortion Culture’ Is How 1,000 Black Children Are Aborted a Day: ‘We Are in Genocide’

Kanye West has put pro-life issues at the center of his 2020 presidential campaign. So it was no surprise when the fashion mogul and Grammy-winner said during an interview with Joe Rogan that black Americans are “in genocide” because of an “abortion culture” in America in which 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.

The gospel rapper first introduced his comments by stating that, as part of his presidential campaign, he is working on a “Plan A,” whereby women in unplanned pregnancies are provided with support to make the choice to offer their babies for adoption, rather than immediately head to Planned Parenthood for an abortion.

“Because Plan B and Planned Parenthood were planned by eugenics that set out and said out loud, ‘I’m doing this to kill the black race, and to create population control,'” Kanye West said Saturday in the latest installment of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Let me talk about Planned Parenthood. There’s the last figure I saw is there were 210,000 deaths that’s due to COVID in America. And everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on … With abortion culture, there are 1,000 black children aborted a day,” the “Jesus Walks” crooner said.

“We are in genocide. So, more black children have died in the past, since February, than people have died of COVID, and everyone wears a mask,” West said. “So, it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to? The media can control, a lot of times it has control [over] what we care about.”

As Breitbart News reported in September, West elaborated further on his view that Planned Parenthood uses abortion as part of a “black genocide” in an interview with actor and Masked Singer host Nick Cannon in his series, Cannon’s Class:

There’s some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion. It’s happening every day, and right now God has given me the information, and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, and we have this right now, so that means he wants me to say this now. In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted, strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.

“Abortion is the number one killer of black lives in the United States,” West added.

In his interview with Rogan, Kanye West also said it was time to end the association of Planned Parenthood with “woman’s choice.”

“You know, we have to decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and woman’s choice,” he asserted, continuing:

So, of course, I’m Christian, so I’m pro-life. And when I go into office, I’m not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and in an imperfect society. What I will be presenting is a Plan A. And we’ve already started to work on Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages, change the connotation of foster care.

“When there’s expecting families, moms and fathers, that they feel like there’s a place, even if they don’t feel well off enough to bring another life into this world, that there’s a place to go, there’s a Plan A,” West said.