British Pop Star Harry Styles: ‘If I Could Vote in America, I’d Vote with Kindness’ for Biden

The former One Direction boy band member appeared to endorse 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday, tweeting to his more than 35 million followers, “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness.”

The singer’s remarks were in response to a tweet from Joe Biden, which read, “You deserve a president who will get up every single day and work to make your life better. If you elect me, that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The “Fallen” singer cannot vote in the upcoming presidential election, as he is a British citizen. While Styles is not a U.S. citizen, he does comment on American affairs from time to time.

In May, following the death of George Floyd, the pop star posted an apologetic tweet, professing to being “privileged every day because I am white,” and announced that he is also “donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.”

“I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white,” wrote Styles. “Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting.?”

More than a dozen Biden campaign staffer also boasted about donating to the controversial Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers,” continued the singer in a follow-up tweet. “Look inwards, educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

Pop star Justin Timberlake was also among the celebrities who encouraged fans to “support” Minneapolis protestors after the city burned.

