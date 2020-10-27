Fox & Friends: Jerome Hudson Highlights How Donald Trump Revived Manufacturing, U.S Oil Industry Obama and Biden Abandoned

Breitbart News entertainment editor Jerome Hudson appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends morning show on Tuesday to discuss his latest book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. The conversation focused on how the president revived manufacturing in the United States and brought about the return of the country’s energy independence.

Jerome Hudson spoke with Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who asked why so many of the president’s accomplishments have gotten lost in the mainstream media’s coverage of his administration.

“A large part of it, Brian, is that the political media in this country was much more interested in pushing the phony dossier that led to the impeachment of President Trump, and largely focused on his personality, than they were on his policies that actually lifted the value of life for all Americans,” Hudson said.

During his first term, President Trump worked to revive manufacturing despite Barack Obama’s infamous claim that a “magic wand” was needed.

“The truth is that the Obama-Biden administration gave up on this industry,” Hudson said. “The fact is is that since Donald Trump began cutting red tape, particularly the implementation of his tax reform law that went into effect in December 2017, his administration was able to actually help create half a million manufacturing jobs that pales in comparison to just 73,000 manufacturing jobs created in the last two years of the Obama-Biden administration.”

That has translated to robust wage growth for blue collar workers. Hudson noted that blue collar workers have enjoyed three times the wage growth of the top 1 percent of households. Those wages rose 4.5 percent from November 2018 to November 2019, according to data published by the Federal Reserve bank of Atlanta.

“You can find this. It’s public information. But the political press didn’t care about reporting it.”

Under President Trump, the country achieved energy independence for the first time in decades. This has especially benefited the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“The United States under President Trump became a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products, something that hadn’t been done sine 1949,” Hudson said. “What this means for the American people, a family of four, is an average savings of $2,500 per family of four. Particularly, it’s interesting again, because it’s lowering the price of your electricity bill, meaning more money in the pockets of everyday Americans.”

50 Things They Don’t Want You To Know About Trump, published by Broadside Books, is currently on sale.

