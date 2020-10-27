Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Off-the-Runway Dolce and Gabbana for ACB Swearing In

First Lady Melania Trump attended the swearing-in ceremony of United States Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, donning a herringbone skirt suit ripped from the Milan runway.

Melania Trump wore a Dolce and Gabbana wool-blend herringbone twill skirt, high-waisted, with the matching double-breasted blazer straight from the Italian design duo’s Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection.

The suit is nearly identical to Dolce and Gabbana’s herringbone look from its Fall 2013 Ready-to-Wear collection and previous collections — an instant staple of the brand.

