Jeff Daniels Narrates Joe Biden Campaign Ad for Michigan

Left-wing actor Jeff Daniels has narrated a Joe Biden campaign ad for his native Michigan in which he takes aim at President Donald Trump in an effort to flip the state blue.

In Michigan, “we don’t believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are,” the actor says.

The Biden commercial, which was produced by novelist and left-wing activist Don Winslow, features scenes of farms, factories, and hospitals, all set to an ominous soundtrack. The ad also features glowing footage of Biden, including scenes of him with former President Barack Obama.

“People talk a lot about Midwestern values. Here in Michigan, we live those values,” Daniels says. “Things like decency, honesty, and respect. Treating everyone the same. But we’re hurting in Michigan right now, in our factories, in our farms, in our hearts.”

“We believe when we look someone in the eye and tell them what we’re going to do, we do it. We don’t say one thing and do another. Here in Michigan, we believe in the golden rule, we believe in paying our fair share. In Michigan, we don’t pound our chests and blow our horns. We just get the job done. We suit up, show up, and get to work. We take responsibility. Here in Michigan, we don’t believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are. And we don’t think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don’t think he’s much of a man at all.”

Daniels concludes: “Michigan deserves a president who tells the truth. Michigan needs change. Michigan deserves a president who cares about all of us. Michigan deserves a president who believes in things like decency, honesty, and respect. I’m Jeff Daniels. I grew up in Michigan, lived here most of my life. Still do. I voted for Joe Biden.”

The commercial also features shots of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who has kept the state under strict lockdowns that have decimated many local businesses. Gov. Whitmer’s husband reportedly violated the state’s coronavirus guidelines by exploiting his wife’s position to urge a dock company to put his boat in the water before Memorial Day.

Jeff Daniels resides in Chelsea, Michigan, where he runs the Purple Rose Theatre Company. The anti-Trump actor has previously called for physical violence against the president, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last year that the president’s challenger needs to be somebody who can “punch him in the face.”

Daniels recently played disgraced FBI director James Comey in the Showtime miniseries, The Comey Rule.

Novelist Don Winslow has launched a series of YouTube attack ads against President Trump, including one featuring singer Bruce Springsteen, to amplify his anti-Trump agenda.

President Trump won Michigan in 2016 by a narrow margin over Hillary Clinton.

