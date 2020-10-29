7 Bizarre Celebrity Voting Videos: Lizzo Twerks, Lady Gaga Struts, Drew Barrymore Freaks Out

A group of Hollywood celebrities has turned the act of voting into a form of flamboyant self-expression as they used social media to broadcast their participation in the democratic process. Stars including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry posted Instagram videos in which they encouraged their fans to cast their ballots, the earlier the better.

Lizzo posted a video showing her twerking after submitting her mail-in ballot in a designated drop box. The Grammy-winning pop star wore an American flag-themed halter top paired with short shorts.

Lady Gaga strutted in extra-high disco boots to drop off her mail-in ballot, with the lyrics of her Chromatica single “Babylon” playing in the background: “Strut it out, walk a mile Serve it ancient city style.”

View this post on Instagram Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT

Drew Barrymore flipped out and danced around shouting “I get to vote!” upon receiving her mail-in ballot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posted a video in which they performed a vocal duet about voting in person, adapted from the children’s song “Rise and Shine and Give God the Glory.”

Sophia Bush posted a video showing her submitting her mail-in ballot and wearing a t-shirt reading “I am a voter.”

Recent Emmy winner Zendaya posed with a friend in front a a ballot drop box.

View this post on Instagram Just a couple of voters dropping off their ballots A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Oct 23, 2020 at 6:12pm PDT

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks shot a PSA for NBC News in which she encouraged people to vote early — because “you get cupcakes.”

