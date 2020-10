Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Roaring Florida Welcome in Leopard

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Trump on the campaign trail in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday in a leopard ensemble that had the crowd roaring.

Melania Trump spoke to thousands of supporters in Tampa, wearing a sleeveless snow leopard print crepe dress by Jason Wu. The dress retails for about $1,200.

To accessorize the garment, Mrs. Trump chose a black leather belt by Azzedine Alaïa, Christian Louboutin black leather stilettos, and a pair of black acetate Saint Laurent sunglasses to protect from the sunshine.

The stop in Tampa is one of a number of campaign stops for Mrs. Trump as she finishes the final days of the election cycle with her husband. While in Pennsylvania this week, Mrs. Trump wore a Michael Kors trench coat, available for under $300.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.