Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Early Voters in Brooklyn, Thanks Them for ‘Doing Your Part’

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd was handing out cookies to early voters lined up in the rain outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday morning, according to an official tweet from the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA team that plays at the sports complex.

The Ant-Man star was difficult to recognize wearing a mask and a baseball hat as he passed out the treats. The actor posed for photos with some fans. In one video, he was seen thanking people for coming out to vote.

The weather outside is weather, but that didn't stop Paul Rudd from handing out cookies to early voters at @barclayscenter this morning 🗳🍪#MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/8lVfBcqbjK — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 29, 2020

“I want to say thank for coming out and voting and doing your part,” the actor told one man waiting in line.

Paul Rudd handing out cookies at a Brooklyn voting location. I don't know why I am so offended by this, but I am. Can the left just leave people alone while they vote? Is this setting up for others to come "pass out cookies" to people trying to vote? pic.twitter.com/997gRdDUpg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 29, 2020

Paul Rudd was apparently handing out cookies from Milk Bar, according to one post.

The ageless movie star hasn’t been vocal about his support for either President Donald Trump or Joe Biden. But FEC records show that the Hollywood actor recently donated $2,800 to help Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) in his re-election bid for New York’s 19th Congressional district.

Rudd is the latest celebrity to use the election as an opportunity for social media exposure. Stars including Lizzo, Elizabeth Banks, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga have starred in their own election-themed Instagram videos.

