Actor Bradley Cooper: ‘Human Decency Is Riding On This Election’

Actor Bradley Cooper followed several of his Hollywood counterparts in urging Americans to get out and vote in a timely manner, warning that “human decency is riding on this election.”

“I’m Bradley Cooper, and I’m very proud to be from Pennsylvania,” the Hangover and Wedding Crashers actor said in a video posted to social media.

“I was born in Abington — grew up in Montgomery County and that’s why I need to share this extremely important message with you PA voters,” Cooper continued. “Make sure to deliver your ballot before 8 pm on November 3. There is a strong chance that that ballot, if it’s delivered after 8 p.m., will not be counted on the third. There’s so much riding on this election. Human decency is riding on this election.”

Earlier in the day, Cooper’s A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, released a similar video to her 82 million Twitter followers, urging those who have not yet voted to go out and cast their ballot.

“I believe no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable,” the “Stupid Love” singer said. If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become.”

Cooper received a wave of criticism in 2016 after appearing at the Democratic National Convention. At the time, some critics wondered how he could portray Navy Seal Chris Kyle in American Sniper and continue to support far-left Democrats like Hillary Clinton.

“I was not expecting that,” Cooper said. “I didn’t get ‘their point’. I took my mom, and we went to hear the President speak,” he said following the backlash.

The actor participated in a similar voting video weeks ago, listing the “do’s and don’ts of voting in PA.”