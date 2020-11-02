Johnny Rotten: Trump ‘Broke the Washington Criminality that’s Caused Problems for All of Us’

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, perhaps better known as “Johnny Rotten,” says President Donald Trump has “broken the Washington criminality that has caused problems for all of us.”

“I met him once. I know, what an offensive fella. But he went into politics as the complete individual. That’s what we want,” said Lydon in a recent interview with Fox News. “I don’t like politicians really, generally speaking, not many of them at all. I don’t trust of them. He broke that system, that Washington criminality that’s caused the problems for all of us in the first place.”

Lydon also defended President Trump’s attacks on the mainstream media, stating, “more power to him.”

“I mean, from day one, I remember like CNN were bitching about Donald Trump’s tie length. ‘Oh, look at that length, that’s obviously indicating something.’ “It’s not an issue,” said Lydon. “Then as time went by the criticisms became more and more personal. And I have to say, of course, his responses are personal, because he’s being attacked daily on a personal level. More power to him.”

The former Sex Pistols singer — who is now the singer of the English post-punk band PiL — went on to say that President Trump attacks the media because they attack him.

“I feel for him in that respect because I’ve enjoyed the same hate, the same misunderstanding. You know, we go back to early punk — Pistols, PiL, everything I’ve done in my life,” the rocker said. “I know what it’s like to stand up for what you think is right and to have to endure that that continuous barrage of self-righteous, smug, pompous, condescending, ‘We know better’ nonsense. I know what that’s like.”

Last month, the hit-maker confirmed that he is “definitely” voting to reelect President Donald Trump.

“He’s an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start,” Lydon said in an interview with BBC. “He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.”

“Yes, of course, I’m voting for Trump,” Lydon later added. “It’s bad person or not. I don’t want a politician running this world anymore.”

