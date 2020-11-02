PHOTOS: Joe Biden Campaigns with Anti-Fracking Advocate Lady Gaga in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (C) kneels as he looks on with with Lady Gaga (3L) before a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 2, 2020. - The US presidential campaign enters its final day Monday with a last-minute scramble for votes by Donald Trump and Joe Biden, drawing …
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
Joel B. Pollak

Pop star and anti-fracking advocate Lady Gaga campaigned with Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon, together with several local student activists.

Gaga had previously teased that she would be appearing in one of the battleground states before the election, announcing her travels while wearing camouflage next to a pickup truck and crushing a can of beer in an effort to appeal to swing voters.

When she revealed that Pennsylvania was her destination, the Trump campaign noted that Lady Gaga had been a passionate opponent of fracking, the new technology that has fueled a jobs boom in Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce criticized Gaga’s view in a statement to Breitbart News: “Calls to ban this industry are shortsighted and send the wrong message. All facets of Pennsylvanian’s diverse energy portfolio have a role to play in moving our economy forward.”

On Monday, Gaga and the former Vice President spoke to a handful of people in Pittsburgh:

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was also scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally for Biden later on Monday.

Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, is being courted by both presidential campaigns. Trump won it in 2016.

