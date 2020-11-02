Stephen King: Polls Say Trump Won’t Win, But They Said It Wouldn’t Happen in 2016

Bestselling author and producer Stephen King is blaming President Donald Trump for a divided America, claiming that it is the president’s fault that the United States is the most divided it has been “since the Civil War.” Still, the It author says election polls could be wrong about Trump’s chances to win reelection like they were in 2016.

In an op-ed for the left-wing Washington Post, the bestselling author said it was all President Trump’s fault that the country is so split today.

“America is more set against itself than at any time since the Civil War, and Trump is the cause,” King wrote. “He’s not just an apple-cart kicker; he is that dangerous combination of low pressure and warm water around which hurricanes form. The polls say he won’t win, but they said it wouldn’t happen in 2016.”

He added: “Trump’s core support has shrunk very little — and it has hardened. The MAGA contingent is an apolitical rock packed into a Republican snowball.”

The Shining author argued that President Trump represents the nation’s dark side while Joe Biden stands for its more “rational” ego.

“One fork leads to Trump and a validation of the id and all the dark beliefs it harbors. The other fork leads to Biden,” King wrote. “A vote for Biden isn’t a vote for the superego — Biden is not blameless — but it’s at least a vote for the ego: the part of us that is rational and willing to take responsibility (however reluctantly) for individual actions and societal ills.”

King made no mention of the role that the mainstream media and Democrats have played in dividing the nation. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) infamously called on Democrats to publicly harass Trump administration officials. Last week, CNN anchor Don Lemon admitted that he has cut his Trump-supporting friends out of his life. He also denigrated Trump supporters as “drug addicts.”

The author has himself contributed to the division that he blames on Trump, calling the president “dumb” and falsely claiming that he is illiterate.

Hard to believe there was ever a world leader as dumb as Donald Trump. Can’t spell, can’t read, has never managed anything approaching an original thought. His brain is like a radio playing at top volume, but between stations. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 29, 2020

Stephen King has also called President Trump a “horse’s ass” and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a “piece of shit.”

Trump is such a horse’s ass. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 16, 2019

“A piece of shit” is a perfectly adequate description of Leningrad Lindsey. https://t.co/oCLTH5ISgz — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2019

