WATCH: ‘Daily Show’ Fantasizes About Blowing Up Florida as Hispanic Votes Trend for Trump

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show tweeted a video on Election Night in which it fantasized about blowing up Florida, shortly after it appeared that President Donald Trump had won the state.

The video borrowed from a famous Star Wars scene in which the Empire’s formidable Death Star destroys a planet — but in this case, the deadly beam targeted the Sunshine State.

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

Exit polls suggested that black and Latino voters helped Trump win Florida. President Trump made a determined pitch to African American and Hispanic communities throughout the 2020 presidential campaign, and it appeared to have had some effect, particularly in a state with large Cuban and Venezuelan populations wary of socialism.

Hispanic voters per early 2020 exit polls: Florida:

2016: Clinton +27

2020: Biden +8 Georgia:

2016: Clinton +40

2020: Biden +25 Ohio:

2016: Clinton +41

2020: Biden +24 CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

MSNBC anchors shared Comedy Central’s disappointment:

MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace: "You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and you can hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land." pic.twitter.com/U8rbVlft3i — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2020

Trump’s rival, Vice President Joe Biden, had long said that if he won Florida, he could win the entire election. With Florida out of reach, Biden can still — as of this writing — win the election, but his path narrows.

Florida has broken Democrats’ hearts often over the past several decades, ever since George W. Bush won it narrowly in 2000 after a controversial recount. President Barack Obama won the state in both 2008 and 2012, with Biden on the ticket in the vice presidential slot.

Obama made determined push in the final days of the campaign to help Biden win Florida, delivering a closing speech in Miami.

