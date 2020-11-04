‘Selma’ Director Ava DuVernay at Black Lives Matter Election Event: ‘We Are Going to Fight. We Are In a War’

Hollywood director Ava DuVernay spoke to a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles, promising to fight for the “resistance,” and telling attendees that they are in a “war.”

“Thank you for holding space for this resistance, for this power, for this voice, for demonstrating who we are, that we can proclaim what we want, that we can exercise rights that are given to us and rights that we take that are not given to us, that we can declare what we want,” DuVernay told the crowd at the BLM Los Angeles rally.

The Wrinkle In Time director went on to insist that the left is in a “war.”

“This moment is not an end all be all. This vote, this election is not even the half of what is ahead of us and what needs to happen tomorrow and the next day and the next day. But it is a tool, it is a weapon in our arsenal and we are going to fight. We are in a war,” she said.

DuVernay added that they need to “keep loving each other” and continue the fight against racism.

Others in attendance included actresses Sherry Cola and Zuri Adele of the Freeform series Good Trouble, and Seri DeYoung, who recently appeared in the TV series S.W.A.T..

Duvernay has been extremely active in the 2020 election. The Selma director was a vocal supporter of the Joe Biden presidential ticket and held a pre-election event with the Democrat nominee in the last week of October. During the event she called Trump a “disgrace,” “liar,” and a “white supremacist.”

