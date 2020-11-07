Actor Chris Evans Tweets Debunked Claim that Rep. Matt Gaetz Has Coronavirus

Actor Chris Evans spread a claim that Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has the coronavirus as Gaetz has said “this story is false.”

“Mark ‘Not Controlling the Pandemic’ Meadows AND Matt ‘Gas Mask’ Gaetz both test positive for Covid???? Wow. Just wow. The timing is stunning,” tweeted Chris Evans on Saturday. “Also, when I typed in ‘gaetz’, I swear on everything, my autocorrect changed it to ‘farts’.”

Mark ‘Not Controlling the Pandemic’ Meadows AND Matt ‘Gas Mask’ Gaetz both test positive for Covid???? Wow. Just wow. The timing is stunning. Also, when I typed in ‘gaetz’, I swear on everything, my autocorrect changed it to ‘farts’. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

The Avengers star, however, had tweeted a false claim, as representative Gaetz maintained that he does not have the coronavirus.

“This story is false. I have the antibodies, not the virus. Politico DC is barely journalism,” the congressman said.

This story is false. I have the antibodies, not the virus. Politico DC is barely journalism. https://t.co/QuyeZooq7P — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 7, 2020

This is not the first time Chris Evans may have posted questionable content to his social media accounts.

In September, the Captain America star appeared to accidentally share a picture of a penis to Instagram, sending Twitter and social media wild in speculation that the photo was in fact one of himself.

While playing a round of the smartphone game “Heads Up,” Evans shared an unedited video with his 5.7 million followers which revealed a bunch of personal videos and photos, including one of an erect penis.

Over the summer, the Trump-bashing star launched what he called a “bipartisan” political website, claiming to present a fair and unbiased take on important issues, despite attacking the president and other conservatives for years.

Evans had already made his own political biases known by repeatedly attacking President Trump, calling the commander in chief a “dumb shit,” a “shitty playground bully,” and a “reckless moron.”

