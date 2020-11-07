John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Dance to ‘F**k Donald Trump’ After Media Calls Race for Biden

NBC’s The Voice host John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen shared video of themselves dancing to the song “FDT” (Fuck Donald Trump) after the elite media declared Joe Biden the projected winner of the presidential election.

Wearing bathrobes, the couple uploaded a video to Twitter of themselves grooving to the song, just after Biden was declared the victor of the presidential election by outlets such as the AP, CNN, and Fox News.

The song, which was written and performed by the rapper YG, is known for its explicit and offensive lyrics, which include comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler and describing him as a terrorist.

A sample of the song’s lyrics: