Dwayne Johnson Says He Cried After Media Called Election for Biden

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he cried and shed “manly tears” after the elite media called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

“I wanted to shoot this yesterday, when the news broke, but I got a little emotional, admittedly so, I got a little emotional yesterday, manly tears of course, I may have cried a tear or two, or ten, but they were all very manly. All my tears are manly,” said Johnson in a video posted Sunday to his more than 200 million instagram followers, congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“But the reason why I got emotional yesterday, was because of what I felt my vote represented, and I was talking to Lauren, my wife, and we were talking about our two little baby girls, and that’s exactly what my vote represented,” the Jumanji and Fast and Furious star said. “My vote represented my little daughters.”

Watch Below:

Biden, however, has been called out for numerous occasions in which the former vice president appeared to be “handsi-ness” with women and children, as well as for instances in which he appeared to be sniffing children’s hair.

You may have forgotten how Joe Biden behaves on live television around little girls— but I refuse to. We can’t let this predator be president.pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) October 25, 2020

“My vote represented humanity. My vote represented decency,” Johnson continued.

Last year, then fellow Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) accused Harris of being a cruel prosecutor, putting “over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations,” and then laughing about having smoked marijuana herself. It turns out that Harris had even opposed the testing of DNA evidence for a death row inmate when she was the state’s attorney general.

While Harris did not provide any specifics as to why she did not approve the testing during her tenure, she later told a New York Times columnist, “I feel awful about this.”

“It represented the values and the principles of which we teach our little girls,” added Johnson of why he voted for the Biden-Harris ticket.

In September, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued that Harris was not an outsider who got into politics on her own, but that she has been successful in her career, in part, by dating former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

“Kamala Harris moved up in California politics because she was dating Willie Brown,” said Gaetz. “She is a straight-up machine candidate. That is essentially how she moved up — became the state attorney general then ran for the United States Senate. So, I’m not entirely sure Kamala Harris is here to lecture any of us on what life is like outside the system.”

The former San Francisco mayor and California State Assembly speaker Willie Brown confirmed last year that he had in fact dated Harris and appointed her to two state jobs. “Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?” wrote Brown in a short article in the San Francisco Chronicle.

In September, Johnson endorsed Biden and Harris, saying “you’re a certified badass.”

In his post-election monologue, Johnson said of the 71 million Americans that voted to re-elect Trump “I acknowledge your disappointment; I acknowledge your pain.”

“It doesn’t feel good and I want you to know that I’m still here. And I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion, just because you voted for somebody else. No, I’m still right here. And I’m still right here for you. We’ve still got this relationship and I’m going to make sure that I continue to do everything that I can possibly do to make sure that we’re all working together as a unified front. Unity.”

Johnson also said he understand Biden and Harris supporters who are feeling “pissed and resentful” at the “years of hate, and bigotry, and racism, and anger, and fear tactics, and intimidation.”

