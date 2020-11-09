Sacha Baron Cohen Calls for Removal of Mark Zuckerberg After Election: ‘One Down, One to Go’

Borat star and British actor Sacha Baron Cohen has called for the removal of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the media called the election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“One down. One to go,” Baron Cohen wrote on Twitter accompanied by a photo of Zuckerberg meeting with Trump at the White House.

The 49-year-old actor has long campaigned against Zuckerberg’s power as the owner of Facebook over his supposed failure to crack down on “misinformation” and the presence of right-wing groups on the platform.

Despite the fact that Facebook routinely censors and bans conservatives, Baron-Cohen has described Zuckerberg as a “naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda.”

According to Baron Cohen, Facebook and other Silicon Valley companies such as Twitter and Google don’t represent a threat to democracy because of their widespread censorship, but because they don’t censor enough. In a speech before the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in November last year, the called them “the greatest propaganda machine in history” for hate groups.

He said at the time:

Think about it. Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others — they reach billions of people. The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged — stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear. It’s why YouTube recommended videos by the conspiracist Alex Jones billions of times. It’s why fake news outperforms real news, because studies show that lies spread faster than truth. And it’s no surprise that the greatest propaganda machine in history has spread the oldest conspiracy theory in history — the lie that Jews are somehow dangerous.

In January this year, Baron Cohen also accused Zuckerberg of helping to “destroy democracy” by continuing to sell political ad space on the platform, presumably over fears that Republicans would successfully weaponize social media in the 2020 election cycle.

“Terrifying. 218,000 political ads on Facebook—many with lies and hate – seen by voters perhaps 1.3 BILLION times. And Facebook profits,” he wrote at the time. “[Mark Zuckerberg], history will judge you harshly – if we still have historians after you help destroy democracy!”

