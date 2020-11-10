These Celebrities Mocked Ben Carson After He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Some celebrities wasted no time mocking Ben Carson after news broke on Monday that the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development tested positive for the coronavirus.

“They better get those vaccines to the White House and quick because there is a new, new outbreak in the West Wing. At least five more staffers have tested positive, including trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows,” CBS’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday. “And you know who else tested positive? Our favorite, Dr. Ben Carson, was at the white house that night and now has the virus. He, by the way, is on the coronavirus task force. He does usually wear a mask.”

“Donald Trump has two black friends, he gave them both Covid,” Kimmel said.

Watch below:

“I guess we’re ’bout to find out if the special serum is shared with everybody. [Herman Cain] didn’t get it. Will [Ben Carson]?” tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown, using the death of former Republican residential candidate Herman Cain to take a shot at Carson. Cain died in July after a weeks-long battle with the deadly virus.

I guess were ‘bout to find out if the special serum is shared with everybody. #HermanCain didn’t get it. Will #BenCarson? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 9, 2020

“Masks work. Trump’s cabinet doesn’t,” wrote character actor Adam Goldberg, sharing the news of Carson testing positive with the virus.

Masks work.

Trump’s cabinet doesn’t. https://t.co/vjhmqEqfxp — Adam Goldberg is not defecting (@TheAdamGoldberg) November 9, 2020

“Ben Carson only had 3 months left on the job. Almost got out the jungle scott[sic] free. Then shot in the ass on the way out like Forrest Gump,” said comedian and The Daily Show on Comedy Central corespondent Roy Wood Jr.

Ben Carson only had 3 months left on the job. Almost got out the jungle scott free. Then shot in the ass on the way out like Forrest Gump. https://t.co/5YDWrqbokj pic.twitter.com/xeamVxf2yG — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) November 9, 2020

“Contagious,” wrote singer Richard Max in response to another Twitter user who tweeted, “Describe Ben Carson in a word.”

“Ben Carson is a doctor, Right?” said actor and comedian Christopher Titus.

Ben Carson is a doctor, Right? — Titus (@TitusNation) November 9, 2020

Carson’s chief of staff, Coalter Baker said in a statement to ABC News, that Ben Carson “is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.