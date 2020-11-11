Hollywood Celebrities Take Aim at Georgia Senate Races, Pushing Fundraising and Organizing Efforts for Democratic Candidates

The entertainment industry receives millions of dollars in Georgia tax credits each year to shoot movies and TV shows around the state. Now, Hollywood celebrities are aiming to influence Georgia’s hotly contested senatorial runoff elections by backing Stacey Abrams’ effort to boost Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Jon Ossoff (D) is hoping to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R), who is an ally of President Donald Trump, while Rev. Raphael Warnock is aiming to defeat incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). The races are receiving national attention since they could potentially tip the Senate in favor of Democrats.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is attempting to bolster the Democratic challengers through aggressive fundraising and by enlisting celebrity social media support. The runoff elections are set to take place January 5.

With Republican incumbents winning in Alaska (Sen. Dan Sullivan) and North Carolina (Sen. Tom Tillis), the GOP now holds 50 seats in the Senate. Stars including Debra Messing, Kerry Washington, Jon Cryer, Sophia Bush, Mandy Moore, and Billy Eichner are whipping up social media enthusiasm for the Democratic candidates and urging their fans to donate to the campaigns.

Mandy Moore and Netflix’s House of Cards creator Beau Willimon boosted Stacey Abrams’ call to donate money to both campaigns.

Let’s do this, friends. We have work to do to help @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff win their senate races!! https://t.co/TpZGeCrzgA — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 8, 2020

In memory of John Lewis and in honor of Stacey Abrams, and in celebration of the new leads in PA an GA, I am making donations to @ReverendWarnock and Jon @ossoff. Please join me. Let’s continue the momentum and take back the Senate.https://t.co/yGbwTaR6hq — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 6, 2020

Will & Grace star Debra Messing urged Georgians to register to vote in the runoff elections.

John Cusack tweeted, “I don’t know if can overstate the fact that the Georgia run off are literally as important as the election.” He also urged Georgians to check to see if they have been “purged” from the state’s voter rolls.

I don’t know if can overstate the fact that the Georgia run off are literally as important as the election – — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 9, 2020

Are you a purged #Georgia voterforced to a provisional ballot because your name was not on the voter rolls? Or were you purged and turned away from the polls? If so, we urgently need to hear from you. Reply to this tweet and let's chat. #PassItOn…. pic.twitter.com/QYm83DUkCx” — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 11, 2020

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer tweeted that he is donating several thousand dollars to help Rev. Warnock’s bid for the Senate. He also said that he is matching donations up to $2,800. His co-star Holland Taylor also encouraged people to donate to both campaigns.

Holy Smokes! You maniacs blew past my limit and brought your donation total to $6,434.50!! I’m limited to a $2,800 personal donation to Reverend Warnock by law, but I will donate an additional $3,634.50 to @staceyabrams @fairfightaction Thanks so much. You are amazing!! — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 7, 2020

Donate anything you can to Jon @Ossoff and the @ReverendWarnock for their Senate races in Georgia. @staceyabrams says don't believe tattered old tales that Georgia won't turn blue. Lively NEW voters, determined to have their say in Government, are lifting a new south. https://t.co/jXQQJXbJSe — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) November 9, 2020

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi urged people to donate to Ossoff’s and Warnock’s campaigns, while also taking a swipe at Never Trumper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who has been a friend of Sen. Loeffler.

Daily reminder that this is what we're up against. We need to put all of our energy into flipping the Senate on Jan 5th with @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff to get *anything* done 💪🏾 Donate here: https://t.co/HecQrfLCYW https://t.co/cS6aU68yuo — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020

Scandal star Kerry Washington also urged fans to donate.

If you're still hyped about Election Season, it's not over! Georgia Runoffs elections are happening January 5th and you can make an impact! Donate whatever you can to help. Georgia came through for us, now let's come through for Georgia! https://t.co/JIBow6Gnbb https://t.co/aYNUY3rsUZ — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 9, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad called congressional Republicans “treacherous pieces of shit” while urging Georgians to donate to Ossoff’s and Warnock’s campaigns.

Treacherous pieces of shit till the bitter end. Let’s go get Georgia. Donate right now to @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock and if you live in GA and are not registered, get to work. https://t.co/f6fo4I28R4 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2020

Comedian and Elizabeth Warren fan Billy Eichner tweeted “We MUST win these Senate seats.”

I will go to GA to help win these Senate seats. I will get a Covid test every day. I will live at Tyler Perry’s movie studio. I will get re-bar mitzvah’ed at whichever synagogue Jon Ossoff and his wife attend. We MUST win these Senate seats. I WILL DO WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE! U in? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 6, 2020

Actress Sophia Bush called Sen. Perdue a “monster” and spread the misleading claim that the senator called for President Obama’s death. In reality, Sen. Perdue invoked Psalms 109:8, which says: “Let his days be few, and let another have his office.”

Who wants to join me in donating to @ossoff so he can beat this monster?? Let’s go #Georgia!! https://t.co/6G4ke1RwMD — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 10, 2020

Actress Piper Perabo urged people in Georgia to register to vote. “This decides who controls the Senate,” she tweeted.

Friends, #Georgia is having an election Jan 5 to choose our final 2 new senators. This decides who controls the Senate. Know folks in GA? Send this:

Absentee Ballothttps://t.co/tT18hnlJP0 Will you be 18 by Jan 5? Register to vote! Now!https://t.co/hxHTVpdejC https://t.co/rH8pJNUT1Q — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 10, 2020

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer urged voters to “flip Georgia and the Senate” in favor of Democrats.

Decaying Confederate Monument Mitch McConnell just validated Trump's unsubstantiated election fraud claims. Donate to flip Georgia and the Senate NOW to show him just what you think of that.https://t.co/Kiaxdoq2wr — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 9, 2020

