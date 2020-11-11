Hollywood Celebrities Take Aim at Georgia Senate Races, Pushing Fundraising and Organizing Efforts for Democratic Candidates

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
David Ng

The entertainment industry receives millions of dollars in Georgia tax credits each year to shoot movies and TV shows around the state. Now, Hollywood celebrities are aiming to influence Georgia’s hotly contested senatorial runoff elections by backing Stacey Abrams’ effort to boost Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Jon Ossoff (D) is hoping to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R), who is an ally of President Donald Trump, while Rev. Raphael Warnock is aiming to defeat incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). The races are receiving national attention since they could potentially tip the Senate in favor of Democrats.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is attempting to bolster the Democratic challengers through aggressive fundraising and by enlisting celebrity social media support. The runoff elections are set to take place January 5.

With Republican incumbents winning in Alaska (Sen. Dan Sullivan) and North Carolina (Sen. Tom Tillis), the GOP now holds 50 seats in the Senate. Stars including Debra Messing, Kerry Washington, Jon Cryer, Sophia Bush, Mandy Moore, and Billy Eichner are whipping up social media enthusiasm for the Democratic candidates and urging their fans to donate to the campaigns.

Mandy Moore and Netflix’s House of Cards creator Beau Willimon boosted Stacey Abrams’ call to donate money to both campaigns.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing urged Georgians to register to vote in the runoff elections.

John Cusack tweeted, “I don’t know if can overstate the fact that the Georgia run off are literally as important as the election.” He also urged Georgians to check to see if they have been “purged” from the state’s voter rolls.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer tweeted that he is donating several thousand dollars to help Rev. Warnock’s bid for the Senate. He also said that he is matching donations up to $2,800. His co-star Holland Taylor also encouraged people to donate to both campaigns.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi urged people to donate to Ossoff’s and Warnock’s campaigns, while also taking a swipe at Never Trumper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who has been a friend of Sen. Loeffler.

Scandal star Kerry Washington also urged fans to donate.

Frozen star Josh Gad called congressional Republicans “treacherous pieces of shit” while urging Georgians to donate to Ossoff’s and Warnock’s campaigns.

Comedian and Elizabeth Warren fan Billy Eichner tweeted “We MUST win these Senate seats.”

Actress Sophia Bush called Sen. Perdue a “monster” and spread the misleading claim that the senator called for President Obama’s death. In reality, Sen. Perdue invoked Psalms 109:8, which says: “Let his days be few, and let another have his office.”

Actress Piper Perabo urged people in Georgia to register to vote. “This decides who controls the Senate,” she tweeted.

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer urged voters to “flip Georgia and the Senate” in favor of Democrats.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.