Samuel L. Jackson: ‘F**k John Voight’

Leftist actor Samuel L. Jackson attacked Jon Voight, saying “Fuck John Voight” in reaction to the Oscar-winner’s comments in which he said Joe Biden is falsely declaring victory in the presidential election.

On Tuesday, Voight posted a passionate attack on leftists who have declared Joe Biden the president even though there are no such official determinations. Captioning his video, “We all know the truth,” Voight said that the United States is now engaged in the “greatest fight since the Civil War.”

“My fellow Americans, I stand here with all the feel as I do disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen.” Voight began. “As if we all don’t know the truth. And when one tries to deceive we know that one can’t get away with it, there will be a price to pay.”

Voight warned Americans that they are now facing their “greatest fight since the Civil War” as the left are Satanists. The Ray Donovan star also called those pushing Biden’s “win” the epitome of “evil”:

We all know the truth pic.twitter.com/Jf2UXj1Vn0 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 11, 2020

But Marvel superhero movie star Samuel L. Jackson was not amused at all by Voight’s message. Jackson tweeted the attack on Wednesday as a reaction to a report on Voight’s video posted by The Hill. “First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!!” Sanuel L. Jackson said, scolding anyone who would be interested in Voight’s political posts.

“The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism,” the Avengers star continued. “Lastly FUCK. John Voight!!!” Jackson said, spelling Jon Voight’s name wrong.

First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!! The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly FUCK. John Voight!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 11, 2020

Joe Biden has formed a transition team, he’s been talking to foreign leaders, and giving speeches in front of podiums marked with the emblem “president-elect.” However, the 2020 presidential election has not been certified by the Electoral College. Biden hasn’t beed declared winner. Donald Trump’s legal team is contesting votes in several states.

