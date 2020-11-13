Mark Cuban Hits John Legend for Urging People Prioritize Georgia Senate Run-Off Donations Over Charity: ‘As if One Party Will Solve All Our Problems’

Billionaire Mark Cuban has called out left-wing pop star John Legend for urging people to prioritize political donations over charitable giving to food banks and shelters ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

“Come on John,” Cuban tweeted. “There is a point of diminishing returns on political ad spend, there are no diminished returns when it comes to feeding the hungry.”

Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and a supporter of Hillary Clinton in 2016, tweeted Thursday that people who are considering donating to candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections ought to re-consider and donate to local food banks and other charities helping those in need. “Let’s put Americans in need above Politics,” he wrote.

John Legend disagreed, saying that “Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation.” The pop star is a major Democrat activist who initially supported Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and then Joe Biden’s.

I get that politics is annoying and contentious, but the bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation. We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 12, 2020

Cuban chastised Legend for his comments, sarcastically saying that one political party “will solve all our problems!”

Let's go all the way. Stop donating to charity, give those $ to politicians because 1 party will solve all of our problems! Come on John. There is a point of diminishing returns on political ad spend, there are no diminished returns when it comes to feeding the hungry. https://t.co/kGJsPrqw0K — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2020

Earlier this year, Cuban told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday host Joel Pollak that Americans need to come together to transcend partisan politics in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the past, Cuban has entertained the idea of running for president but has yet to formally enter the political arena. In addition to owning the Dallas Mavericks, he has invested in numerous entertainment venturers, including 2929 Entertainment and the long-running ABC reality series Shark Tank.

The Georgia runoff elections, set for January 5, are among the most watched in the country because they could tip the balance of the Senate in favor of Democrats. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are looking to unseat incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

